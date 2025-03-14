Former Congress MLA From Bilaspur Shot At By Unidentified Persons In Himachal

Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people at his residence here on Friday, police said.

Bamber Thakur along with his personal security officer were injured in the attack, police said. The attackers fired around 12 rounds of bullets, an eye witness said.

The former MLA was sitting in the courtyard of the government accommodation allotted to his wife in Bilapsur along with others when four people came and opened fire.

Mr Thakur suffered a bullet injury on his leg.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the culprits who reportedly ran on foot towards the main market, SP Sandeep Dhawal told the PTI.

The accused would be arrested and booked under relevant sections of law, he added.

Immediately after the attack, Mr Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS Bilaspur.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said,"I have spoken to Bamber Thakur and urged him to go to AIIMS but he wished to be treated in IGMC Shimla and the deputy Commissioner has been instructed to do the needful".

Directions have been issued to erect barricades on roads and four lane to nab the people who are behind the shooting incident", Sukhu said in a video statement.

