Former Chief Justice Of India Ranjan Gogoi Given 'Z+' VIP Security Cover: Report

Former Chief Justice of India and now a Rajya Sabha MP, Ranjan Gogoi given Z+ security by Centre

The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, official sources said today.

They said Mr Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country.

A Rajya Sabha member now, Ranjan Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police.

He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

The CRPF has a VIP security unit and Mr Gogoi is its 63rd protectee, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former Chief Justice of India during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.



