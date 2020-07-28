Former Captain Of Wheelchair Cricket Team Works As A Labourer Amid Pandemic

Rajendra Singh Dhami'ss body is 90 per cent disabled due to a paralysis.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the former captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team to take up the job of a labourer to earn a living.

Rajendra Singh Dhami has been working as a labourer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. His body is 90 per cent disabled due to a paralysis.

"A tournament was scheduled but got postponed due to COVID-19. I request the government to provide me a job as per my qualifications," Mr Dhami said.

District magistrate Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the authorities have asked the district sports officer to provide financial aid to him at the earliest.

"Currently, his economic condition seems to be bad. We've asked the district sports officer to provide him money as immediate help. He'll be given the benefits under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana or other schemes so that he's able to earn a livelihood in future," Mr Jogdande said.