Former Bureaucrat Som Parkash Among First-Timers In PM Modi's Cabinet

BJP leader Som Parkash, the lawmaker elected from the constituency of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, is one of the new faces chosen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government. Som Parkash, 70, is a retired IAS officer and served as the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar.

In 2017, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Phagwara assembly seat. Before that, he was the BJP candidate in 2012 assembly elections in place of senior BJP leader and former minister Swarana Ram.

Som Parkash won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 42 per cent of the vote in the reserved constituency. He had also contested the 2009 general elections from Hoshiarpur in 2009 but lost just by a couple of hundred votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded Vijay Sampla who defeated the Congress candidate.

In his election affidavit, Som Parkash had declared assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore. Som Parkash holds an MA degree in Economics from Punjab University, Chandigarh.