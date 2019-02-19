Former Bihar Chief Ministers Ordered To Vacate Government Bungalows

Last month, the court had asked former CMs to file a response in four weeks (File)

The Patna High Court on Tuesday struck down a bill that enabled former chief ministers to live in government bungalows for life. A division bench of the court termed the bill as unconstitutional, ordering former chief ministers to vacate their bungalows.

The verdict was on expected lines as the Supreme Court last year asked former chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh to vacate the bungalows allotted to them when they were in power.

Following the order, former UP chief ministers Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav had to vacate their official houses.

After the Patna high court's order, two former chief ministers like Jagannath Mishra and Satish Kumar Singh would have to vacate their bungalows immediately. Rabari Devi and Jeetan Ram Manjhi may continue staying in their bungalows as both of them have been elected as legislators several times.

Last month, the court had asked former CMs to file a response in four weeks as to why former chief ministers cannot shift into a private accommodation when they are provided with high security there as well.

Reacting to the judgement, Jeetan Ram Manjhi said, "We welcome Patna High Court's judgement as after Supreme Court's order it was expected".

