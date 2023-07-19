Forest Department Employee Injured In Terrorist Attack In J&K Dies

In the incident, two employees were injured. (Representational)

A forest guard, injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

Terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department employees who had set up a checkpoint to apprehend timber smugglers near the Bangender Bridge in the south Kashmir district on Tuesday night, they said.

In the incident, two employees were injured.

The injured -- Imran Yousaf Wani and Jahangir Ahmed Chechi -- were taken to a hospital, wherefrom Imran Yousaf Wani, who had received a bullet injury on his thigh, was shifted to SMHS Hospital here.

Jahangir Ahmed Chechi had minor injuries and was discharged after first-aid, the officials said.

However, Imran Yousaf Wani died at the SMHS hospital, the officials said and added that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)