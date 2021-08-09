Foreigners Now Can Get Vaccinated In India, Register Via CoWIN

Foreigners can now get vaccinated in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today on Twitter.

Centre has allowed foreign nationals to take vaccine in India.

Foreign nationals can now get vaccinated in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today on Twitter. The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination, a release by the health ministry said.

