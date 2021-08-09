Foreigners Now Can Get Vaccinated In India, Register Via CoWIN

Foreign nationals can now get vaccinated in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today on Twitter. The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination, a release by the health ministry said.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)