Foreign Minister S Jaishankar To Speak In Rajya Sabha On Bangladesh Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Rajya Sabha today on the escalating crisis in Bangladesh, following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and the subsequent military takeover.

Earlier today, Mr Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the unfolding situation in the neighbouring country. The meeting, held at Parliament House, was attended by key leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader TR Baalu, and NCP leader Supriya Sule, among others.

During the meeting, Mr Jaishankar briefed the leaders about the current scenario in Bangladesh and discussed its implications for India's security, economy, and diplomatic relations.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

Yesterday, after ruling Bangladesh for 20 years in two separate terms as Prime Minister, the 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Ganabhaban, the palatial residence of the Bangladeshi PM while protesters stormed its premises.

Over 300 people have been killed in violent protests across the country demanding the resignation of PM Hasina. The violence marked one of the deadliest in Bangladesh's recent history of civil unrest, surpassing the 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students protested against the quota system for government jobs.

Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi on a C-130H military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force yesterday. Soon after landing, she met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who briefed her on India's position on the developments. She was then moved to a safe location.