S Jaishankar 'Abruptly Cancelled Meet' With US Lawmakers, Explains Why

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he has no interest in meeting Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, has reacted sharply to a report that he had cancelled a meeting with American lawmakers including Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who has criticised the government's Kashmir moves in her report.

"I don't think it (the report) is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or a fair characterization of what the government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her," Mr Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Washington on Thursday.

The Washington Post, in an exclusive report, said the Foreign Minister "abruptly cancelled" a meeting with senior members of Congress this week after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude Ms Jayapal. The report quoted congressional aides familiar with the matter.

The Post said the decision demonstrated India's sensitivity over Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under massive security restrictions since August and where mobile phone and Internet access is still not restored.

Mr Jaishankar, during his visit to Washington, was to meet the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the committee's top Republican, Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas, and others, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

According to The Washington Post, Indian officials told the committee that Mr Jaishankar would not meet with the lawmakers if the group included Ms Jayapal, who is sponsoring a resolution urging India to lift communications restrictions, restore Internet access and preserve religious freedom. Mr Engel refused, and the Indians pulled out, Ms Jayapal told The Washington Post.

"This only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn't willing to listen to any dissent at all," she told the newspaper. "The seriousness of this moment should've been a reason for a conversation, not dictating who's in the meeting, which seems very petty."