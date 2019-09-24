Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Holds 11 Bilateral Meetings In New York

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets US special envoy on Afghan peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held 11 bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts that included Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, UAE and others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Mr Jaishankar also met US special envoy on Afghan peace reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, for the first time after peace talks broke down earlier this month between the United States and Taliban. Both Mr Jaishankar and Mr Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process.

In New York, Mr Jaishankar previously held a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

"A friendly meeting with FM @ministerBlok of The Netherlands. Discussed the changes underway in India and the new opportunities for cooperation," Mr Jaishankar said.

"Meeting with a very special friend, FM @ABZayed of UAE. Such a strong relationship, so much to talk about," Mr Jaishankar tweeted after holding discussions with his counterpart in UAE in New York.

Mr Jaishankar held talks with the foreign minister of Tajikistan, Siorjiddin Muhriddin. He boosted India's strategic ties with Tajikistan during the short meeting.

"Delighted to meet FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan again. Strategic ties were discussed. A very meaningful conversation," he said.

He also met his counterpart from Guinea and discussed ways to enhance cooperation on energy security.

"Welcoming a close political and economic partner, FM @AngueSimeon of Equatorial Guinea. Appreciated their contribution to our energy security. Will jointly implement the roadmap of our bilateral cooperation," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister held long discussions on fundamentalism and terrorism with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

"Nice to meet FM Kamilov of Uzbekistan again. Discussed bilateral and regional issues. Reaffirmed our shared commitment against fundamentalism and terrorism," the External Affairs Minister tweeted shortly after his meeting with him.

