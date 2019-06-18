For Trekkers In Himachal Pradesh, Carrying GPS Device A Must Now

Trekking and 'yatras' might also be restricted during monsoon in Himachal.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday make it mandatory for trekkers to carry a GPS device to tackle any exigency.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi on preparedness for the monsoon in Shimla

He said it was important that trekking and other 'yatras' were restricted during adverse weather. "It would be made mandatory for trekkers to have a GPS device so that they can be provided all possible help in case of any emergency," said Baldi.

Being a disaster-prone state, it is essential to pay special attention to disseminating weather advisories and installing early warning systems in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

While Kullu and Dalhousie have been identified for installation of early warning systems, Rampur and Mandi towns have been zeroed in for setting up the relief and rescue base of National Disaster Response Force.