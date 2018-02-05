'For Some People, Politics Is All About Themselves,' Says Rahul Gandhi

"And then there are people for whom politics is about others and others' welfare. I think the late E Ahamed Sahib belonged to the category of politicians for whom politics was all about others' good," Mr Gandhi said at an event held in remembrance of former Union Minister E Ahamed, who died a year ago after a heart attack in the Lok Sabha.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was expected to attend the meeting but could not and sent a message instead that was read out by the organisers.
Rahul Gandhi recalled how he struck up a friendship with Mr Ahamed, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader from Kerala who used to sit behind him in the Lok Sabha, despite their huge age difference.
"I felt hurt when I saw at the hospital that his family was not being allowed to meet him during his last minutes. I thought it was unfair," the Congress chief said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah also spoke at the event. The meeting was attended by a number of parliamentarians, especially those from Kerala, and others including Congress leaders AK Anthony, Shashi Tharoor and K Rehman Khan, CPM's Mohammed Saleem, CPI leader D Raja, Revolutionary Socialist Party parliamentarian NK Premachandran and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran.