For Alia And Ranbir, Zomato's Wedding Wishes With A Filmy Flavour

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at the actor's Mumbai residence on Thursday.

After dating for quite a few years, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in the presence of family members and a few friends at the actor's Mumbai residence on Thursday.

Within hours, the pictures from the wedding of the power couple flooded the internet. Celebrities and fans took to social media to wish the actors.

Joining the bandwagon, food delivery app Zomato referred to the actors' movies as it congratulated the two on the occasion.

"Congratulations alia and ranbir, let us know if student of the year and salesman of the year need anything from the start-up of the year," it tweeted.

Ranbir Singh's Salesman of the Year was released in 2009 while Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood three years later with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012.

Meanwhile, Swiggy congratulated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on "settling for dal chawal for 50 years and more".

Amul too has paid a sweet tribute to the grand event and shared a beautiful topical on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. In the picture, we could see representations of Ranbir and Alia in their wedding attire, where the former is feeding the latter a butter toasted bread. We could also see the iconic Amul girl standing by the side with a plateful of bread and bread. The image is captioned, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah!".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating on the sets of Brahmastra, their first film together. They began dating in the year 2018 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai.