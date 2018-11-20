For Protecting Oil Infra, Qatar Wants India Training For Its Personnel

A presentation on CISF showcasing its diverse and multi-faceted role was given (Representational)

Oil-rich Qatar is keen to know about India's expertise in providing security to oil and gas installations and wants its industrial security force personnel to be trained at CISF facilities in India.

The interest was expressed after a five-member delegation of Qatar's Interior Ministry on Monday met Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Rajesh Ranjan here at the paramilitary force's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodi Road area.

The delegation, led by Col. Khalifa Mohammad A Al Atiyya, Director, General Directorate of Industrial Security, Qatar, said they want to get their personnel trained at the CISF academy NISA in Hyderabad.

"The Qatari delegation was keen to know on security of oil and gas installations in India. Director, General Directorate of Industrial Security, Qatar intended to get their officials trained at the CISF academy," said a CISF statement.

A meeting of senior CISF officers led by Additional Director General A.K. Pateria and Qatar delegation was also held during the day.

"During the meeting, an understanding with respect to mutual co-operation on use of technology, indigenous experience, best practices used by each other, incident response and management system, inter agency co-ordination, training and skills up-gradation, terrorism, public dealing and abroad deployment were discussed," said the statement.

A presentation on CISF showcasing its diverse and multi-faceted role in various sectors was also shown to the delegation accompanied by Rohit Vadhwana, Under Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for sharing of useful information and appreciated the role being played by CISF in guarding the critical and sensitive infrastructures of the country.