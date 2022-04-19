For Naga Peace Talks, Centre's Interlocutor In Nagaland For A Week

The centre's interlocutor, who held the first round of talks with major Naga groups including the NSCN-IM and other stakeholders six months ago in Nagaland, arrived in state capital Kohima on Monday for peace talks.

A senior Nagaland government official said that the interlocutor, AK Mishra, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), would meet Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, other Naga leaders and the leaders of Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).

During his week-long stay in Nagaland, the Centre's representative would also meet core committee members on Naga political issues headed by the Chief Minister.

The former IB chief was assigned with the Naga peace talks by the government after the transfer of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi - who was the Centre's interlocutor in the Naga peace talks for many years - to Tamil Nadu Governor.

There was an open difference of opinion between NSCN-IM and Mr Ravi, leading to the deadlock in the peace process.

Mr Mishra, during his last visit to Nagaland in September last year, also discussed the Naga peace talk issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeast unit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).