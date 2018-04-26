For Karnataka BJP Ahead Of Elections, PM Modi's PowerPoint Pep Talk

The Prime Minister, who has been flying in and out of the state regularly over the last six months to address rallies and meetings, will formally launch the party campaign in the state on May 1.
Thereafter, he is expected to address at least 15 rallies.
Today, he set the tone for the battle, saying, "We hear and see things that might discourage us, others might misuse data and involve foreign agencies and take wrong methods just to win, but not us. We must be motivated and focused and live up to the people's expectations with our hard work and honesty".
Hitting out at the Congress during the PowerPoint presentation, PM Modi said, "If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines".
Accusing the Congress of appeasing the minorities, he said, "They give lollipops to a community before elections and then forget them... They keep giving new lollipops, catching new communities," he said.
Comments
He said over the last year, the Siddaramaiah government has spent less than Rs 400 crore. "Compare that to what the BJP did. We did over 1600 crore towards infrastructure development," he said.