For Karnataka BJP Ahead Of Elections, PM Modi's PowerPoint Pep Talk Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with BJP workers that was broadcast on his NaMo App. The 45-minute morale boosting session was part of #NammaManeBJPMane campaign, where party workers hoist the party flag atop their houses

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers in Karnataka that was broadcast on NaMo app. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the BJP workers in Karnataka to buckle down and help remove "Congress culture from mainstream". Karnataka is one of the few Congress-ruled states and the BJP, which ruled the state earlier, is trying hard to recapture power. The 45-minute morale boosting video-conference was broadcast on his NaMo App. It coincided with the NammaManeBJPMane campaign, where party workers hoist the party flag atop their houses as mark of the promise to win the assembly elections in the state, which are less than a month away.



The Prime Minister, who has been flying in and out of the state regularly over the last six months to address rallies and meetings, will formally launch the party campaign in the state on May 1.

Thereafter, he is expected to address at least 15 rallies.



Today, he set the tone for the battle, saying, "We hear and see things that might discourage us, others might misuse data and involve foreign agencies and take wrong methods just to win, but not us. We must be motivated and focused and live up to the people's expectations with our hard work and honesty".



Hitting out at the Congress during the PowerPoint presentation, PM Modi said, "If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines".



Accusing the Congress of appeasing the minorities, he said, "They give lollipops to a community before elections and then forget them... They keep giving new lollipops, catching new communities," he said.



The Congress, he said, "does not walk the talk... They do not care for development". "We have to remove Congress culture from mainstream," he said.



He said over the last year, the Siddaramaiah government has spent less than Rs 400 crore. "Compare that to what the BJP did. We did over 1600 crore towards infrastructure development," he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the BJP workers in Karnataka to buckle down and help remove "Congress culture from mainstream". Karnataka is one of the few Congress-ruled states and the BJP, which ruled the state earlier, is trying hard to recapture power. The 45-minute morale boosting video-conference was broadcast on his NaMo App. It coincided with the NammaManeBJPMane campaign, where party workers hoist the party flag atop their houses as mark of the promise to win the assembly elections in the state, which are less than a month away.The Prime Minister, who has been flying in and out of the state regularly over the last six months to address rallies and meetings, will formally launch the party campaign in the state on May 1.Thereafter, he is expected to address at least 15 rallies.Today, he set the tone for the battle, saying, "We hear and see things that might discourage us, others might misuse data and involve foreign agencies and take wrong methods just to win, but not us. We must be motivated and focused and live up to the people's expectations with our hard work and honesty".Hitting out at the Congress during the PowerPoint presentation, PM Modi said, "If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how a few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines".Accusing the Congress of appeasing the minorities, he said, "They give lollipops to a community before elections and then forget them... They keep giving new lollipops, catching new communities," he said. The Congress, he said, "does not walk the talk... They do not care for development". "We have to remove Congress culture from mainstream," he said.He said over the last year, the Siddaramaiah government has spent less than Rs 400 crore. "Compare that to what the BJP did. We did over 1600 crore towards infrastructure development," he said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter