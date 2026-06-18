"For India, AI Means All Inclusive": PM Modi At VivaTech 2026 In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday projected India as a global technology powerhouse and a key innovation partner for Europe, highlighting the country's rapid digital transformation, thriving startup ecosystem and inclusive approach to artificial intelligence during his address at VivaTech 2026 in Paris.

Speaking at Europe's largest technology and startup event, Modi said India's technological progress over the past decade had been driven by innovation at scale and a commitment to ensuring that technology benefits all sections of society.

"Where convention fails, innovation can help," Modi said, reiterating a message he first delivered at VivaTech in 2021 when the world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. He argued that the same principle remains relevant today as nations face new forms of disruption.

The Prime Minister's address came at a significant moment in India-Europe relations. He noted that 2026 had been a "special year" following the conclusion of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, describing it as a landmark pact that would deepen trade, investment and technology partnerships.

"With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation this year, France is serving as an important bridge that is bringing the tech ecosystems of India and Europe closer," PM Modi said.

Highlighting India's digital achievements, PM Modi pointed to the country's digital public infrastructure as a model for inclusive development. He said India had built the world's largest digital identity system and one of the largest digital payments ecosystems.

Referring to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said, "Half the world's real-time digital transactions happen in India today." He also noted that Indian visitors could now use UPI in France, including at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower and Paris Airport.

The Prime Minister cited DigiLocker, India's digital document platform, as another example of large-scale innovation. According to Modi, more than 700 million users now access authentic documents digitally through the platform, reducing dependence on physical paperwork.

He also showcased the government's Gati Shakti initiative, which integrates over 1,600 layers of geospatial data onto a single planning platform, helping accelerate infrastructure development and reduce project timelines.

A major theme of PM Modi's speech was the use of technology to improve livelihoods. He highlighted the Swamitva programme, which combines drones, geospatial mapping and digital surveys to provide rural households with property records. More than 31 million property cards have been prepared across nearly 200,000 villages, he said, enabling families to leverage property assets for financial security.

The Prime Minister offered several examples of technology-driven social impact. He cited an artificial intelligence application called "Saralaben" that provides livestock management advice to women dairy farmers in their local languages. He also spoke about women being trained as drone pilots for agricultural operations and the use of satellite data to guide fishermen to productive fishing zones.

"Our technology solutions are delivering prosperity at the grassroots level," he said.

Modi also underlined India's ambitions in advanced science and strategic technologies. Referring to India's successful lunar mission, he said the country had become the first to land near the Moon's south pole. He further announced that India's prototype fast breeder reactor had recently achieved criticality, bringing the country closer to realising its long-term three-stage nuclear energy programme based on thorium reserves.

Turning to entrepreneurship, Modi said India's startup ecosystem now comprises more than 200,000 startups, making it one of the world's most dynamic innovation hubs. He invited global investors and technology leaders to visit the India Pavilion at VivaTech, where startups are showcasing innovations ranging from a single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine to AI-based cancer detection systems, autonomous robots and smart mobility technologies.

On artificial intelligence, Modi emphasised the need for equitable access and responsible deployment. "For India, AI means 'All Inclusive'," he said, arguing that the technology should improve lives, expand access to opportunities and support sustainable development.

The Prime Minister concluded with a strong pitch for international collaboration, stressing India's large talent pool, affordable digital infrastructure and business-friendly policies. He said the government had committed more than $50 billion in targeted incentives to support innovation and manufacturing.

"Our government will enable, and industry will innovate. Startups will disrupt, and global partners will scale with us," Modi said. "Work with India and deliver for all."

His address reinforced India's effort to position itself as a leading technology and innovation partner at a time when governments and businesses worldwide are seeking new engines of growth in the digital age.