The exhibition highlighted transformational infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore.

BJP chief Amit Shah today inaugurated an exhibition on various schemes and infrastructure projects launched under the Modi government to mark its fourth anniversary.The exhibition was organised at the Ambedkar International Centre by Union Minister Vijay Goel.Speaking about the exhibition, Mr Goel said that it highlighted various transformational infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore and the achievements of various flagship schemes and policies undertaken by the government.HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister J P Nadda and many senior party leaders were present.