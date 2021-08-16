'Lives In Hearts, Minds Of Citizens': PM Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the founding members of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation this morning in paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

"We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him," PM Modi tweeted this morning, shortly after his visit to Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in Delhi.

A video showed him remembering the former Prime Ministers along with other top BJP leaders.

Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/UQUm7K3eiC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021

PM Shri @narendramodi pays tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in New Delhi on his death anniversary . pic.twitter.com/r8aXjUmjIx — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

"Shri Vajpayee's first brush with nationalist politics was in his student days, when he joined the Quit India Movement of 1942 which hastened the end of British colonial rule. A student of political science and law, it was in college that he developed a keen interest in foreign affairs - an interest he has nourished over the years and put to skilful use while representing India at various multilateral and bilateral fora," reads his bio on a government website.

He served as the Prime Minister for three different terms. His first term in 1996 lasted only 13 days, followed by a 13-month stint in 1998. He served his first complete term from 1999 to 2004. He died at the age of 93 in New Delhi on August 16, 2018.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid his tribute on Twitter by sharing a quote by the former Prime Minister.

India is not a piece of land but a living entity.- Atal Bihari Vajpayee



My humble tributes to the former Prime Minister & beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punya Tithi. #AtalBihariVajpayeepic.twitter.com/6OunEwk20i — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a thread of tweets remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions to the progress of the nation. He wrote that Vajpayee's “firm determination and foresight” made the whole world aware of the “courage and strength of Atal India.”

आदरणीय अटल जी ने अपने दृढ़ निश्चय व दूरदर्शिता से देश में सुशासन व विकास को चरितार्थ कर हर भारतवासी के जीवन को स्पर्श किया साथ ही पूरे विश्व को अटल भारत के साहस व सामर्थ्य से परिचित कराया।



ऐसे महान युग मनीषी श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके चरणों में कोटिशः वंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2021

भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण भारत को परम वैभव के शिखर पर ले जाने हेतु समर्पित रहा। अटल जी जैसे बहुआयामी व्यक्तित्व वाले जननेता को पाकर भारतीय राजनीति धन्य हुई है। उनका मूल्यों व आदर्शों आधारित जीवन हम करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए एक अनमोल धरोहर है। pic.twitter.com/n6yPJJZz26 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote that Atal Bihari Vajpayee restored democratic values through his conduct in Indian politics.

प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, लोकप्रिय जननेता, भारतीय राजनीति में अपने आचरण से लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की पुनर्स्थापना करने वाले राजर्षि, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, 'भारत रत्न' श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



आपका त्यागमय जीवन हम सभी के लिए एक महान प्रेरणा है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2021

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Vajpayee laid the foundation stone for the creation of a new India, on which massive work is going on today.

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर मैं उन्हें सादर स्मरण और नमन करता हूँ। उन्होंने एक नए भारत के निर्माण की आधारशिला रखी, जिस पर आज बड़े पैमाने पर काम चल रहा है। एक सक्षम और सशक्त भारत के निर्माण में उनका योगदान सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of India's finest Prime Ministers who ushered in a new era of development.

A towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian, a gifted poet and an orator par excellence, Swargiya Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of India's finest Prime Ministers who ushered in a new era of development.

I bow in reverence to the ‘Ajatshatru' on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uqrqdYEIE2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2021

For his contributions to the progress and development of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014. His birth anniversary, December 25, is commemorated as ‘Good Governance Day'.