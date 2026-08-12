Food Authority Bans Plastic Packaging For Pan Masala, Only Tin, Glass Allowed

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of plastic- and other synthetic-material-based packaging for all pan masala products, forcing companies to review their existing packaging formats and transition to materials that comply with the amended regulations.

The amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, was notified on August 7, 2026, and will come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette - aligning with the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

According to the food safety authority, the pan masala packaging must not contain polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates. The rules also prohibit the use of aluminium foil and metallised layers. Currently, most pan masala products are sold in small plastic sachets.

Under the amended rules, officials have permitted either tin or glass containers for the packaging. It also said that the products can be packaged using paper, paperboard, cellulose or other naturally derived materials, provided they are completely plastic-free.

The amendment follows a draft notification issued by the food regulator on April 28 this year, which had invited suggestions and concerns from the stakeholders, including industry representatives. The draft was part of the food authority's efforts to promote safe, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging practices across the food sector, while taking into account industry requirements and technological feasibility.

The impact on manufacturers

The new rules are expected to push pan masala manufacturers to redesign packaging, identify compliant suppliers and review production and distribution processes. The shift could also affect manufacturing, transportation and packaging costs, leading to companies assessing packages and testing new formats in compliance with the rules.