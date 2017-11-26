Follow The Constitution, Spirit Of India's Democracy: PM Modi In his "Mann Ki Baat" address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is every Indian's duty to abide by the Constitution in letter and spirit

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi said the Constitution states that no one should be harmed in any way (File) New Delhi: Citizens and the administration must work in accordance with the Constitution and the message it conveys is that "no one should be harmed in any way", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. His statement comes amidst the controversy over the film "Padmavati" and cases of vigilantism.



Addressing the people on his monthly



Rajput groups have claimed that the Bollywood movie shows queen Padmavati in bad light and have threatened actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There have also been fresh incidents of people attacking those who were transporting cattle.



In his address, the Prime Minister made no reference to the incidents and the controversy. He said the Constitution is the spirit of India's democracy. In 1949, on this day, the Constituent Assembly had approved the document which was adopted the next year on January 26.



He said the members of the Constituent Assembly worked hard for about three years to draft the Constitution. "Can you imagine how hard their task would have been to frame the Constitution of our country which has such big diversities? Now, this is the responsibility of all of us to make a new India in the light of the thinking of the makers of our Constitution," PM Modi said.



"Equality for all and sensitivity towards all is the unique characteristic of our Constitution. It guarantees fundamental rights to each and every citizen... it protects their fundamental rights and safeguards their interests."



"It is our duty that we abide by our Constitution in letter and spirit. Citizens and administrators alike must move ahead in accordance with the spirit of our Constitution. The message that our Constitution conveys is that no one should be harmed in any way," he said.





