'Follow Kerala': Sitaram Yechury To Chief Ministers On Citizenship Act

Sitaram Yechury said the BJP is trying to polarize the nation. (File)

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leader Sitaram Yechury today urged Chief Ministers of all non-BJP states who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) to go the 'Kerala way' by passing a resolution against the controversial law.

Mr Yechury made his appeal while speaking at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati today.

"We want and request all Chief Ministers who are opposing CAA to take a 'Kerala-type resolution'. Thirteen Chief Ministers have declared they would not implement it," Mr Yechury told the gathering.

Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act amid widespread protests across the country. The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asks the centre to revoke the new citizenship law. It was supported by leaders across party lines. Pinaryai Vijayan also wrote to counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states today, urging them to unite in their opposition to the controversial citizenship law.

Mr Yechury also used the occasion to hit out at the BJP over the controversial law. "This is BJP's 'buy one get three package'. Buy CAA, you get NRC and NPR free. And again NRC and NPR is a joint package," he said. "The reality is that BJP wants to strengthen its politics of religious polarization," he added.

"They (BJP) said in the parliament that they are bringing NPR to base the nationwide NRC on it. We support Assam accord. Even BJP supported Assam NRC. That's why we wanted Assam and northeast out of CAA," Mr Yechury said.

"In NPR, they are asking six new questions. When was your parent born and where? After NPR, the entire country will have doubtful voters like in Assam. They are harassing everyone. That's why the entire nation is protesting. See where the violence took place. UP, Assam and Karnataka are all ruled by BJP," he added.

The leader also attacked PM Modi over his rally in Delhi and accused him of making "at least 10 false statements."

Violent protests have broken out across the country over the Citizenship Act. Dozens of people have died - some in police firing. Lakhs have taken to the streets in sustained agitations.

The Citizenship Act makes religion the test of citizenship for the first time. The government says it will enable non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbours to become Indian citizens. Critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violates secular principles of the Constitution.