Fog, Low Visibility Delays 19 Trains In Delhi, 17 Have Been Cancelled On Friday, 15 trains were cancelled, 28 were delayed and 9 have been rescheduled due to dense fog and low visibility.

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dense fog has disrupted train schedules across north India New Delhi: As mercury continues to drop in Delhi and in the adjoining National Capital Region, 19 trains have been delayed, 6 have been rescheduled and 17 have been cancelled.



The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast shallow fog in Delhi today with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 7 degrees.



Over the last week, dense fog covered several parts of Northern India, with the temperatures dropping drastically in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Reduced visibility has affected travel by train, road and air.



On Friday,



Delhi's air quality has also deteriorated in the last few days with the index hitting "severe plus or emergency" levels on Thursday.



Delhi's air quality had breached lowest levels in November prompting the government to shut down schools and halt construction work in Delhi and adjoining areas.





