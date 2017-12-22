15 Trains Cancelled, Around 28 Delayed Due To Dense Fog, Low Visibility On Tuesday, around ten cars collided on the Lucknow Agra expressway due to the low visibility in Uttar Pradesh.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states resulted in trains being cancelled due to low visibility New Delhi: As dense fog envelopes North India, Delhi and the region around the national capital, 15 trains have been cancelled while 28 are arriving late and 9 have been rescheduled. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi today with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 11 degrees.



led to a reduced visibility, disrupting road, rail and air traffic in the national capital and in North India.



On Thursday, the air quality in the NCR had dropped back to "severe plus or emergency" levels after a 36 day respite. In November, Delhi's air quality has breached lowest levels on the Air Quality Index prompting the government to shut down schools and halt construction work in Delhi and adjoining areas. In an attempt to fight air pollution, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the trial of the fog cannon to control dust particulate matter at the Delhi Secretariat on December 18.



, while 15 trains in North India were cancelled due to heavy fog. Two trains departing from Delhi were also rescheduled. On Tuesday, around





As dense fog envelopes North India, Delhi and the region around the national capital, 15 trains have been cancelled while 28 are arriving late and 9 have been rescheduled. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi today with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 11 degrees. Dense fog and constantly dropping temperature led to a reduced visibility, disrupting road, rail and air traffic in the national capital and in North India.On Thursday, the air quality in the NCR had dropped back to "severe plus or emergency" levels after a 36 day respite. In November, Delhi's air quality has breached lowest levels on the Air Quality Index prompting the government to shut down schools and halt construction work in Delhi and adjoining areas. In an attempt to fight air pollution, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the trial of the fog cannon to control dust particulate matter at the Delhi Secretariat on December 18. Eighteen trains travelling to Delhi were delayed on Thursday , while 15 trains in North India were cancelled due to heavy fog. Two trains departing from Delhi were also rescheduled. On Tuesday, around ten cars collided on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to the low visibility in Uttar Pradesh.