Exclusive | Captain Smit Machchhar Walked 10 Steps In Hospital, Recovering Well: Family

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian hero who helped thwart a crash attempt by his flydubai co-pilot, is up on his feet and recovering well. He has been moved to a hospital in Dubai from Abu Dhabi and walked 10 steps yesterday, a family member has told NDTV, indicating a swift recovery.

The Indian pilot had suffered a "skull fracture" after an attack by his Omani co-pilot with a cockpit axe, sources said. Blood was seen in visuals oozing from his body as he lay on the aircraft floor. Some passengers were seen praising him as a hero.

Captain Machchhar was rushed to hospital after the aircraft made an emergency landing at an airbase in Saudi Arabia. Doctors performed an emergency surgery on him and reconstructed his skull, according to sources. He was then airlifted to another facility in Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

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The pilot continues to make steady progress and is regaining health, the Indian embassy in the UAE said Tuesday, adding that it is in close touch with his family, doctors, and local authorities.

An Extraordinary Courage

Captain Machchhar's story is extraordinary. He was the main pilot of FZ1073, a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying mostly Israelis among its 174 passengers and crew members.

His co-pilot has not been officially identified but widely named as Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national. NDTV has learnt that he had been grounded twice by Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc just before he landed the job at flydubai.

On September 30, the two pilots were charged with flying to Tel Aviv. After some time, the co-pilot had gone to pray behind him in the cockpit. Then came strong blows to the back of the Indian pilot's head that blurred his vision.

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The cockpit struggle saw the plane nosediving about 17,000 feet as an emergency signal put Israeli authorities on a hijacking alert.

Captain Machchhar eventually managed to open the cockpit door that allowed passengers to overpower the co-pilot who allegedly wanted to crash the aircraft and kill everyone on board.

Two pilots travelling as passengers then took over control of the cockpit and landed it at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Praises From Around The World

Captain Machchar's bravery saved the day. His heroics were praised around the world. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him as "unbelievably courageous."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to him over video call, said he had shown "immense courage and unwavering resolve" in protecting the lives of others despite being seriously injured.

Dubai's crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also met Captain Machchhar at the hospital.