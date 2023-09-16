Floods In Arunachal Pradesh After Cloudburst Damage Power Stations, Houses

Floodwaters in Arunachal Pradesh damaged agricultural fields and standing crops (File)

A cloudburst triggered devastating floods at a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomia district and caused extensive damage on Saturday, officials said.

The cloudburst in Lhallung village near Mechukha, the district headquarters, caused massive damage to two power stations and disrupted power supply to Mechuka township and its adjoining areas, an official report said.

Floodwaters also ravaged agricultural fields, standing crops, houses, water supply and livestock. However, no loss of human life was reported, the report said.

Expressing serious concern on the situation, Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, who represented the Mechuka constituency, instructed the district administration to take immediate action and help the affected families.

Instructing the administration to assess the extent of the damage, Passang Sona directed the Power and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to initiate the restoration process as soon as possible.

The speaker also communicated the urgency of the situation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein, seeking their assistance to address this crisis.

The hydel stations located in Lhallung village serve as the lifeline of electricity supply for Mechukha township and its adjoining areas.

