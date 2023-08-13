Flood Situation Persists in Assam's Dhemaji, 46,000 People Remain Affected

The flood waters have also submerged nearly 2100 hectares of crop area in the district.

The flood situation persists in Assam's Dhemaji district after flood waters inundated new areas, affecting nearly 46,000 people in the district, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 114 villages under 4 revenue circles—Gogamukh, Dhemaji, Sissiborgaon, and Jonai—have been affected by the deluge.

While talking to ANI Atul Pegu, a Zila Parishad Member of Dhemji district requested that the administration provide relief materials to villagers affected by the flood-like situation that persists in several parts of the state.

"The flood waters have submerged many areas in Jonai Sub-Division following torrential rainfall. The flood waters have damaged parts of a PWD road in the Galighat area. We have contacted the concerned department to repair it. 10-12 villages in the Nahar Banjana area and several villages in the Gali area have flooded. We request that the administration provide relief materials to the flood-affected villagers," Atul Pegu said.

The flood waters have also submerged nearly 2100 hectares of crop area in the district.

Nearly 33,000 people have been affected in the Jonai revenue circle area, and over 10,500 people have been affected in the Sissoborgaon revenue circle area.

Many flood-affected people have taken shelter on roads and highlands after the flood waters entered their homes.

On the other hand, more than 70,000 people from five districts—Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Golaghat—have been affected by the current wave of floods.

Following incessant rainfall in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are rising.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Dhubri, while the water level of the Disang and Dikhou rivers has crossed the danger level in Sivasagar district.

Over 21,400 domestic animals have also been affected by the flood.

The district administration has set up 69 relief camps and relief distribution centers in Dhemaji, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh districts.