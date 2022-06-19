Flood-Hit Meghalaya Asks Centre For Financial Assistance Of Rs 300 Crore

Meghalaya government has sought financial assistance of Rs 300 crore from the Centre to meet the losses sustained by flood and landslides. Meghalaya and the neighbouring Assam have been hit by heavy rains and floods. Fifty-two people have died in the two states, and nearly 44 lakh people have been displaced.

Meghalaya government has written to the ministry of home affairs seeking financial assistance of Rs 300 crore.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui today inspected the damaged portion of NH6 at Lum Shnong in East Jaintia Hills.

The land commute between Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to three neighbouring states of Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura has been disrupted for the past three days due to multiple landslides in the Lum Shnong area.

An alternative route has been identified via Star Cement Premises in Lum Shnong, which is open only for smaller vehicles. During his visit to the affected area, Chief Minister interacted with truck drivers, who have been stranded in the area, and assured them that the administration will extend all possible support.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to restore the road link in the next 48 – 72 hours, however, it is subject to weather conditions. He said that the restoration work is getting hampered due to the continuous rainfall.

“All efforts are being made to restore the entire damaged portion of the road to ensure accessibility. However, there is a huge challenge, as the rain is not stopping. As the rain recedes and the flow of the water is diverted, the affected area can be restored,” the Chief Minister said.