Flood Alert In Jammu As Rivers Swell Amid Heavy Rain

A flood alert has been sounded in large parts of the Jammu region as the water level in various rivers and rivulets is swelling amid heavy rain that has battered the region.

The Tawi river, flowing through Jammu city, has crossed the danger mark in Udhampur. In the next few hours, water levels are expected to cross the flood alert and the danger mark in Jammu as well, warned Kashmir Weather, a weather monitoring agency.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also issued an advisory asking people to stay away from flood-prone areas and river banks. The government says there is a forecast of heavy rainfall in the Jammu Division for next 40 hours and water levels of River Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab are currently at Alert Level.

Amid heavy rain and swelling Chenab and Ravi rivers, India has informed Pakistan about possible flooding in the wake of dangerously increasing water levels.

While the water of Chenab river, including Tawi, goes into Pakistan as part of the now suspended Indus Waters Treaty, water is also flowing into Pakistani side from the spillover gates of Ravi river due to torrential rains.

Normally, India used to share information through Indus water commissioners - but after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, India decided to keep the treaty in abeyance. Since then, this is first time India has shared information on waters with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

The heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has also caused landslides and damaged roads at several places. Due to landslides, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has also been closed for traffic.

Yesterday, a major bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway (NH-44) in Kathua was damaged, causing disruptions in normal traffic.

A flood alert warning has also been issued in Kathua as the water level in Ravi and several rivulets is increasing for the last two days.

Those monitoring water flow say the barrage at Madhopur has already crossed 1 lakh cusecs (cubic foot per second) and continues to rise. Several villages have been affected.