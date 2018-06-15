Flight Service From Hisar To Chandigarh, Delhi To Begin On August 15

Works on renovation of runway and widening of taxiway have been completed while the work on extension of airport apron was under progress.

Pinnacle Airlines would render its services under UDAN (Representational)

Chandigarh:  Flight service from Hisar to Chandigarh and Delhi under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme would begin from August 15.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi today, he was informed that Pinnacle Airlines would render its services under the regional connectivity scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

The scheme aims to take flying to the masses and enhance flight services to smaller cities.

According to an official release, in the meeting it was informed that security, fire and ambulances services would be provided to the Airport by the Police Department, Urban Local Bodies Department and Health Department respectively.

Works on renovation of runway and widening of taxiway have been completed while the work on extension of airport apron was under progress, it said.

Apart from this, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) would carry out the communication, navigation and monitoring work and would impart training to firemen and 51 security personnel in July.

