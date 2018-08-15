Kochi Airport Closed Till Saturday As Kerala Battles Heavy Rain: 10 Facts

Kochi/Thirvananthapuram: The Kochi airport in Kerala suspended all flight operations till Saturday afternoon an increase in the water level near the airport following continuous rain and the opening of the gates of the dams in the Idukki water reservoir system. Flights are being diverted to other airports. Kerala, battered by heavy rain and landslides, is seeing its worst monsoon in almost a century in terms of its sheer devastating impact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said. Forty two people have died in the state since August 8. The Met department has warned of heavy rain with gusty winds in all the 14 districts of Kerala.

Here are the top 10 updates on Kerala floods:

"Kochi airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water. All are requested to co-operate," a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier this morning, the Kochi airport authorities had said that all flight operations will remain suspended till 2 pm this afternoon. However, hours later, it was decided that the airport would remain closed for the next three days. The decision to suspend the operations was taken after shutters of the two dams of the Idukki water reservoir, were reopened last evening to release excess water. Authorities are maintaining a close vigil especially in Idukki district as the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were also opened at 2.35 a.m. after its water-level crossed 140 feet. Hundreds of people living on the banks of Periyar river were shifted before the gates were opened. In the wake of the destruction caused by the rain and flooding, the state government has cancelled this year's Onam celebrations this month.The Pinarayi Vijayan government which had earmarked Rs. 30 crore for the cultural events to be held all across the state will divert that amount to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Tourists visiting Kerala have been asked to stay away from the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district. Munnar remained flooded on Tuesday. Except for official vehicles, no other vehicles are allowed to enter the town. People have also been asked not to head towards the hill shrine of Sabarimala as the water level in the rain-fed Pampa river rose. With almost all rivers in spate, landslides and flooding continue to be reported from several districts of the state including Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram. Cheruthoni town in Idukki, one of the worst-affected areas, faces the threat of flooding with rising water levels. Ranni town in Pathanamthitha has been inundated. The rain, which got heavy from August 8, are said to have caused the worst damage to Kerala since 1924. Over 60,000 people are in relief camps and the damages to crops and properties is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.

Ketto, one of India's biggest crowdfunding sites, has launched a campaign for the affected. Please click here for details on how you can help.

Note: This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.