Amid Heavy Rain, Landslides, Flooding Continue In Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier told the media that the devastation is worst since 1924.

Amid heavy rain across Kerala, landslides and flooding continue to be reported in several districts of the state including Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.

A second stage alert or an orange alert has been issued for Mullaperiyar dam and over 1,250 families have been asked to move to relief camps.

"The State Relief Commissioner of Tamil Nadu has said that Tamil Nadu may release water to Kerala side of Periyar from Mullaperiyar reservoir considering high inflow into the reservoir. Hence, the State Executive Committee of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has decided to release more water from Cheruthoni Dam," Chief Secretary of Kerala Kurien said in a press statement.

All five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir were opened again on Tuesday. People living close to Periyar banks in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur have been asked to move to safe zones.

Advertisement

Munnar, a popular tourist destination, remained flooded on Tuesday, and tourists were asked to stay away. "Movement to Munnar is not allowed, except for revenue officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and defence forces. Tourists have been advised to stay away and vehicles are not being allowed to enter the town. Water levels are receding, though Munnar remains flooded. Situation is under control," Collector Jeevan Babu told NDTV.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier told the media that the devastation is worst since 1924 and has announced that the government will not celebrate Onam in the wake of the mass destruction and loss of lives.

Thirty nine people have died since August 8 and around 60,000 people have been displaced or moved to relief centres. The damage has been estimated at nearly 8,000 crore rupees.