Kerala Flood Live Updates: As Heavy Rain Continues, Kochi Airport Closed Till Saturday

Kerala Rains: This is the worst monsoon that Kerala has seen in over a century.

Since over a week, Kerala has been battered by heavy rain and landslides. The state is witnessing its worst monsoon since over a century in terms of the impact. Kochi airport has suspended all its flight operations till Saturday because of increased water level in the airport area. "Kochi airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water. All are requested to co-operate," the airport authorities said in a statement.

Due to the devastating Kerala floods, Onam celebrations have been cancelled. 42 people have died and thousands have been relocated to relief camps. Union Home minister Rajnath Singh aerially surveyed flood-hit Kerala and later Centre announced a Rs 100 crore relief package for the state.

Advertisement

Here are the live updates on Kerala weather: