Kerala Flood Live Updates: As Heavy Rain Continues, Kochi Airport Closed Till Saturday

Since over a week, Kerala has been battered by heavy rain and landslides. The state is witnessing its worst monsoon since over a century in terms of the impact. Kochi airport has suspended all its flight operations till Saturday because of increased water level in the airport area. "Kochi airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2 PM since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water. All are requested to co-operate," the airport authorities said in a statement.
Due to the devastating Kerala floods, Onam celebrations have been cancelled. 42 people have died and thousands have been relocated to relief camps. Union Home minister Rajnath Singh aerially surveyed flood-hit Kerala and later Centre announced a Rs 100 crore relief package for the state.
Here are the live updates on Kerala weather:
The Cochi Airport runway and the parking flooded. In addition, heavy rainfall affects train services with many being suspended and delayed.
In his address to the nation on the 72nd Independence Day at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sympathized with the victims in the flood-hit state. He said," Many parts of the nation witnessed good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been severely hit by floods. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India."
The Kochi airport in Kerala suspended all flight operations till Saturday afternoon an increase in the water level near the airport following continuous rain and the opening of the gates of the dams in the Idukki water reservoir system. Flights are being diverted to other airports.