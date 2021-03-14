Flight Makes Landing At Nagpur Under Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies: Cops

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Saturday.

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Saturday at Nagpur airport after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues. The patient, however, died on the way to hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

The man, Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav (65), a resident of Gaya in Bihar, had boarded the flight at Chennai on Saturday morning. However, mid-flight he complained to the plane staff that he was experiencing health problems, a police official said.

Therefore, the flight made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. He was rushed to the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.