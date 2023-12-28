Flight Affected Due To Fog? Know Your Rights As A Passenger

Airlines are usually required to offer passengers alternative flights.

Air India has recently introduced the "Fog Care" initiative, offering a solution for passengers who may face delays due to fog. This program allows affected passengers to reschedule or cancel their flights without any additional charges. When your flight is affected due to fog or other weather-related issues, it is essential to be aware of your rights as a passenger.

Here are some general guidelines that may apply, but specific policies can vary between airlines and regions:

Flight Cancellations: Airlines are usually required to offer passengers alternative flights or provide a refund for the affected portion of the journey.

Communication: Airlines are expected to keep passengers informed about the status of their flights. This includes updates on delays, cancellations, and alternative arrangements.

Rebooking and Refunds: Passengers affected by fog-related disruptions may be eligible to rebook on the next available flight without extra charges or, in some cases, a refund for the affected leg of the journey.

Travel Insurance: Check your travel insurance policy, as it may provide coverage for certain expenses incurred due to flight delays or cancellations.

Check Airline Policies: Airlines have specific policies regarding weather-related disruptions, and these can vary. It is advisable to check the terms and conditions of your airline to understand your rights and the compensation or assistance they provide.

Alternate Transportation and Accommodation: Airlines may provide accommodation and alternative transportation options for significant delays or cancellations due to fog. Check with the airline for details on their policies in such situations.

In cases of connecting flights affected by fog at the starting location, you can try rescheduling online or at the airport. Just ask your airline for help. For those considering cancelling a booking due to prolonged delays and seeking a refund, a strategic approach involves choosing refundable tickets. Keeping an eye on recent air travel and weather trends in the region can help passengers anticipate potential delays.

Alaska Airlines offers flexibility to passengers facing fog-related flight delays by allowing them to reschedule without additional charges. However, no specific laws mandate airlines to provide monetary compensation for delays or cancellations due to fog.