Viral: Placard Seeking Flatmates At Lucky Ali's Bengaluru Concert

Holding a placard at a packed music concert is a strategic ploy used to express your affection for the performer while also trying to get eyeballs. While these placards mostly carry amusing catchphrases, an unusual one was seen at a concert of singer Lucky Ali in Bengaluru. In one of the photos, uploaded on Twitter, a person at the concert is seen holding the placard that reads “Flat (Mates) required.” Besides this, he also used hashtag “bachelorette” and gave a Twitter handle on the card.

The caption of the photo read, “You know housing situation is bad in Bengaluru when this happens in a Lucky Ali concert”.

These pics were shared widely on social media leaving many in splits.

One user came up with an amusing scenario and wrote “What if someone with another banner saying "Looking for a flat" would have been there -> "Made in Bangalore".

Another wrote “It's easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it's so tough to actually find a house that you'd like to live in”.

This one seems to have echoed the sentiment of many people living in India's IT hub.

Referring to the challenges of finding an accommodation, a user wrote that the “Struggle is real”.

Seems like, not everyone was “lucky” enough to spot the hilarious placard at the concert.

Some chose to discuss the reasons behind the struggle of finding a rental flat.

The Lucky Ali concert was held on September 24 at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market city. The singer is known for his 90s hits like O Sanam, Aa Bhi Jaa, and Jaaney Kya Dhoondta Hai Yeh Mera Dil.

