Five-Year-Old Girl Raped By Two Schoolmates During Lunch Break In UP: Police

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her schoolmates on the school's premises here during the lunch break, police said on Saturday.

The FIR in the case was registered following a complaint from the girl's family, they said and added that the accused boys -- aged 8 and 10 -- have been detained.

The girl studied at a private school in a village under the Dhanepur police station. She was raped by two boys of her school on Friday during the lunch break, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal.

He said after reaching home, the girl informed her family about the incident. Members of her family then lodged a complaint with police and the FIR was registered against the two minor boys, the SP said.

The girl was sent for medical examination on Saturday, police said.

Police claimed that the accused have admitted to committing the crime after watching obscene videos.

