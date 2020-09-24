'Are You Really That Old,' Asked PM Modi. What Milind Soman Said

Actor-model Milind Soman shared his fitness secrets with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with fitness icons including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor-model Milind Soman as part of the "Fit India Dialogue".

Speaking to Milind Soman who, at 55, has often surprised his fans and social media followers with his fitness levels, PM Modi questioned: "Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?"

Milind Soman chuckled and replied: "Many people ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an example for me and many others."

PM Modi shared that he had been forwarded a video of Milind Soman's mother doing push-ups and had watched it five times.

The former supermodel pointed out that older generations were used to walking up to 50 KM a day and women in villages still do so for daily chores like fetching water.

"But in cities we are sedentary. The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness goes down. It is normal for any person to do 100 KM a day," he said.

He also suggested that to stay fit, everyone could do simple things at home. "Gyms and machines are not necessary. I can be fit at 8 by 10 foot space in home. You only need mental strength," he said.

To a question from Milind Soman on how he avoided tension, PM Modi said: "When we serve others instead of ourselves, without any greed but with a sense of duty, then there can be no tension. You instead get more energy. Pratispardha (competition) is a sign of fitness when it is healthy."

PM Modi began the chat by referring to Milind Soman's book "Made in India" and his own "Make in India" mantra. "Made in India Milind," the Prime Minister joked at one point.



