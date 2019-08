Fit India Movement: Top Quotes Of PM Modi At Launch Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Fit India Movement" today and encouraged the nation to make fitness a part of the daily routine. Embrace the Fit India Movement like the "Swachh Bharat" campaign, the Prime Minister said today while addressing a large gathering in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary celebrated as National Sports Day. The Prime Minister, who is known to maintain a yoga routine, urged people to make lifestyle changes and live healthier lives. In his 30-minute speech, the Prime Minister shared interesting anecdotes and inspiring quotes on fitness.