Fit India Movement: Top Quotes Of PM Modi At Launch Event

Inspiring Quotes Of PM Modi on Fit India Movement Launch

The way you made Swachh Bharat movement a success, so should you make this movement a part of your life There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs. Success is related to fitness From boardroom to Bollywood, sky is the limit for those who stay fit. Body fit hai to mind hit hai If you want professional success you must be fit in body and mind Previously one would walk 8 to 10 km every day. These days we keep a track on how many steps we have taken through apps Lifestyle diseases and disorders are on the rise. Small changes in our lifestyle can make all the difference. We must be aware of fitness Earlier we heard of people getting heart attacks in the 60s but now you hear men in their 30s and 40s suffering heart attacks Many talk of dieting and fitness but do not adhere to what they preach at the dinner table Being healthy is great fortune. Fitness is not just a word. It is about a healthy and happy life Fitness has zero investment and hundred per cent return

