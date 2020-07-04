1st Transgender To Work On Tele-Medicine Wins Praise From Union Minister

Zoya Khan, a transgender operator of a Common Service Centre from Vadodara in Gujarat.

With a vision to support the transgender community and give them better opportunities, Zoya Khan became India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre in Gujarat to provide tele-medicine consultation.

The Common Service Centres (CSC), under the Digital India programme, are access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of services in rural and remote areas.

As part of the tele-medicine services, patients can get consultation through video calling from their nearest centre.

Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. "She has started CSC work with Tele medicine consultation. Her vision is to support transgender community in making them digitally literate and give them better opportunities," he wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures where Zoya Khan can be seen busy at work.

Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with Tele medicine consultation. Her vision is to support transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities. pic.twitter.com/L0P9fnF2JT — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 4, 2020

Zoya Khan's work is being seen as an inspiration amid the employment issues that many are facing due to a slowdown in business activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Common Service Centres are a "pan-India network catering to regional, geographic, linguistic and cultural diversity of the country, thus enabling the government's mandate of a socially, financially and digitally inclusive society," the website says.