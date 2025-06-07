Musk's Transgender Daughter Reacts To His Public Feud With Donald Trump: "Such Beauty"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, mocked him on social media. She expressed satisfaction over the conflict between Musk and President Trump. Musk condemned Trump's spending bill, calling it an "outrageous, pork-filled" abomination.

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was relishing the fallout between her billionaire father and US President Donald Trump on social media, saying "I love being proven right". Ms Wilson, 21, who has been a vocal critic of her father, did not miss the chance to get involved in the matter, having previously vowed to leave the US if Mr Trump was elected as the president.

"I do not want to comment," Ms Wilson said in one of the videos before bursting into laughter. In a separate Threads post set to the song Job Application by Chase Icon, she wrote, "Such beauty in life."

Both Mr Musk and Mr Trump have been jostling with each other after the former criticised the US president's "Big, Beautiful Bill", claiming it would increase the already bloated federal deficit.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," the Tesla CEO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The situation turned pear-shaped when Mr Trump told reporters that he was expecting Mr Musk to attack him for some time. The SpaceX boss took things further by dropping the 'bomb' that Mr Trump was mentioned in the FBI's Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" wrote Mr Musk

"Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," he added.

'Woke mind virus'

Ms Wilson and Mr Musk have not been on talking terms for a long time, with the Tesla boss claiming that the "woke mind viruses" had killed his son.

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Mr Musk said in an interview, referring to gender-reassignment surgery.

Responding to Mr Musk's assessment of the situation, Ms Wilson said that she had "disowned" him. Her legal transition occurred on June 22, 2022, at a court in California. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Ms Wilson said back then.