First Solar Eclipse Of 2022: When Is It And Will It Will Be Visible In India?

The first solar eclipse, or surya grahan, of this year, will happen over the weekend, on April 30. It will be a partial solar eclipse and is expected to last about four hours. It will be seen from different parts of the world, but will not be visible in India.

Astronomers have said that this eclipse will coincide with what is popularly called the ‘Black Moon'. There is no single definition of this Moon. Mostly the term ‘Black Moon' has been used to refer to the New Moon phase when the Moon is always “black”.

When the eclipse begins, the Moon will cover parts of the sun and it will appear completely black. That's because the Sun and the Moon will be aligned in a way that the Sun will only illuminate the part of the Moon that is facing away from the Earth.

Where can it be seen?

The partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

According to NASA, people in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will be able to see the partial eclipse immediately before and after sunset on April 30, 2022.

For those with clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a tiny area of southwestern Brazil, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed.

The eclipse will also be visible throughout parts of Antarctica's northwestern coast, in the Atlantic Ocean just off South America's southeastern coast, including the Falkland Islands, and across most of the South Pacific and the Southern Ocean.

What's a partial eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, throwing a shadow on the planet. A partial eclipse means that the Moon will be blocking only part of the Sun's disk, so it looks like it is taking a rounded bite out of it. At its peak, the eclipse will see roughly 65 percent of the Sun covered by the Moon, according to NASA.