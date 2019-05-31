First Parliament Session Of NDA-2 Government From June 17 To July 26

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The first Parliament session will be held from June 17 till July 26.


New Delhi: 

The first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 till July 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on the first day of the session. 

Maneka Gandhi, who was appointed the temporary speaker on Thursday, will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected lawmaker, before the speaker's election on June 19.

Following the appointment of the speaker, both houses will take up the motion of thanks on which PM Modi will give his reply. 

PM Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for a second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by three Congress leaders -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.

The Congress could only manage 52 seats, up eight from its lowest-ever score of 44 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

