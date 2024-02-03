First Maharashtra, Then Bihar: Congress On 'Destabilisation' In Jharkhand

Jairam Ramesh called it the "politics of destabilisation" (File)

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the delay of the oath-taking of JMM leader Champai Soren, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that "this is the politics of destabilisation."

"The Governor delayed the swearing-in ceremony. Champai Soren has become the CM, and a cabinet will be formed. First, they (the BJP) split Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, then Nitish Kumar was forced into a U-turn in Bihar. Now, ED and CBI have been unleased on Hemant Soren in Jharkhand. This is the politics of destabilisation. The BJP is baffled with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and INDIA Alliance," the Congress General Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday. He will face the floor test on February 5. The alliance is confident of passing the test.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey said, "INDIA Alliance is united. We have more than 48 MLAs with us. All our MLAs will be present, and we will pass the Floor Test easily. Despite all attempts, despite Delhi, Gujarat and Ranchi coming together, the INDIA alliance remained intact. Hemant Soren is a Member too, he will also come (for the Floor Test). So, I don't think there is any problem. I consider this just a formality."

Jairam Ramesh also played down all the speculations of revolt within the Congress state unit after MLA Irfan Ansari's remark and said "it's not like that."

Amid the Jharkhand turmoil, Irfan Ansari said that if a few ministers are repeated, there can be revolt within the party, and the leadership must think.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Session will be held on February 5 and February 6.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday entered Jharkhand and alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to topple the Jharkhand government, adding that the people of the state stood against their "conspiracy."

"In Jharkhand, the BJP tried its best to topple the people's elected government. But you fought this conspiracy of the BJP boldly. Heartfelt thanks for your cooperation! We are not afraid of the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a gathering in Jharkhand on Friday.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats; while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

