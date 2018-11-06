South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook To Attend Ayodhya 'Deepotsav' Today

Kim Jung-sook was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, arrived at the Amausi Airport in Lucknow to a rousing reception Monday evening.

She was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed her with a bouquet.

Kim, who arrived in India Sunday on a four-day visit, was scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya on Monday.

"Affectionate bonding. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Mrs Kim Jung-sook. India and ROK (Republic of Korea) share a special strategic partnership since 2015 and our relations have deepened and diversified in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted earlier.

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the MEA had said last week.

According to Korean legends, princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea, married king Kim Suro and became queen Heo Hwang-ok some 2,000 years ago.

The First Lady of South Korea will also attend the "Deepotsav" event in Ayodhya Tuesday evening.

She will leave for Agra Wednesday for a visit to the Taj Mahal, before flying back home.t