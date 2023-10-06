First Heritage Train Starts Operations In Rajasthan, Tickets Priced At...

Each ticket of the new heritage train is priced at Rs 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off Rajasthan's first heritage train from Jodhpur. The train, known as the Valley Queen Heritage Train, will commence its journey from Marwar Junction to Khamlighat in Pali district. The new train service aims to provide travellers a unique experience and a glimpse into the rich heritage and history of Rajasthan's railways.

Features Of The Train

The train can carry 60 passengers at a time. According to NDTV Rajasthan, the coaches will be fully air conditioned with large windows on each side to see the outside view. During the course of the journey, passengers will be able to witness the scenic views of Goram Ghat, which is called Mini Kashmir of Rajasthan and the highest point of the Bhil Beri waterfall. The design of the train replicates the 150-year-old steam engine along with offering a picturesque journey as it passes through lush green valleys, hills showcasing the flora and fauna.

Train Timings

This train will depart from Marwar Junction at 8:30 am and will reach Kamlighat at 11:00 am. After starting from Marwar, the train will stop at Phulad, where it will have a stoppage of 25 minutes. It will run four days a week. The heritage train will begin its return journey from Kamlighat around 3 pm and will reach Marwar Junction at 5:30 pm.

Ticket Pricing

Each ticket of the new heritage train is priced at Rs 2000. BJP MP Divya Kumari shared a video of her travelling in the train during its inauguration and said, "Today attended the virtual inauguration ceremony of Rajasthan's first heritage train "Valley Queen" running from Marwar Junction to Kamlighat station and enjoyed the train journey from Marwar Junction to Kamlighat. During this time, we sat with children, women and other passengers and looked at the picturesque views of the beautiful and enchanting valleys of Goram Ghat."

Heritage Trains In India

According to Indian Railways, UNESCO accorded World Heritage Sites to namely four railway lines- Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (1999), Nilgiri Mountain Railway (2005), Kalka Shimla Railway (2008) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai (2004). Matheran Light Railway and Kangra Valley Railway are the other two in the tentative list.