First General Assembly Of International Solar Alliance On October 2

The inaugural General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will take place on October 2, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday.

The ministerial level assembly will be held in Greater Noida the following day, it said.

The Founding Conference of the ISA was jointly hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in March this year.

The ISA, formation of which was initiated by India and France, aims to bring all countries together for cooperation on solar energy.

During the founding conference, PM Modi had announced India's commitment to extend nearly USD 1.4 billion worth of lines of credit (LOCs) to cover 27 projects in 15 countries, especially in Africa.

In connection with the forthcoming first General Assembly, TS Tirumurti, the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry, chaired a meeting on for more than 50 resident foreign missions here on Thursday, the statement said.

Anand Kumar, the Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), introduced the programme outline for the First General Assembly and also introduced the Second RE-INVEST and Indian Ocean Rim Association Energy Ministers Meeting which would also take place concurrently till October 5.

Upendra Tripathy, the Interim Director General of the ISA, shared the efforts being taken by the ISA Secretariat for the first General Assembly, the statement added.