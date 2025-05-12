First Calm Night Along Line of Control In Recent Days: Indian Army

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border saw a "calm" night after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following days of intense firing.

The night remained "largely peaceful" across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border, the Indian Army said this morning, less than two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

India and Pakistan were involved in intense firing for four days as tensions simmered following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday evening.

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," the army sources told NDTV.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect from 5 pm on Saturday. However, hours later, drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat.

India, in a late-night press briefing, said that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire and its armed forces were responding "appropriately".

"Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters around 11:20 pm.

He called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," Mr Misri said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead on April 22.

India, after finding cross-border links to the deadly attack, launched "Operation Sindoor" and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.