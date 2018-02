Shots were fired outside a prominent hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar this morning creating panic among patients and the medical staff. A police constable has died and another was injured in the firing.The shots were fired by unidentified gunmen when a Pakistani prisoner, identified as Naved, was brought to the hospital by two policemen. Preliminary reports suggest that Naved snatched the weapon and fired at the policemen. But police have not denied reports that two of his associates, who were present inside the hospital fired at the policemen.