Srinagar Hospital Shooting Updates: 1 Pak Prisoner Escapes

Shots were fired inside a prominent hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar this morning killing a police constable and injuring another. A Pakistani prisoner, who was brought to the hospital for a routine medical check-up, managed to escape.
The Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar has been closed and the area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited.
Here are the updates from the Srinagar hospital attack:
Srinagar firing: What We Know So Far
- Naved Jutt was brought to a Srinagar hospital for a routine medical check-up
- He snatched a weapon from a cop accompanying him and opened fire
- One policeman has died, while another is injured, a senior officer said
- Naveed still has the weapon he snatched, the police said
- The Hospital has been cordoned off; emergency services are functioning
- Naveed was arrested in 2014 for killing a policeman near a Pulwama court
Naved is reportedly a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was arrested in 2014 for killing a policeman near a court house in Pulwama.
The Pakistani prisoner Naved who reportedly snatched a gun from a head constable and shot at policemen before escaping their custody.
Emergency services are still functioning inside the hospital and the police said that while they are focusing on capturing the prisoner, they are also trying to ensure that patients at the hospital are not disturbed.
The police are investigating reports that Naved was helped by some people who were already positioned inside the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital as he was brought there by the police along with five other prisoners this morning.
No more content
Comments